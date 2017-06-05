Man rescued from top of old water tower

It took more than three hours late Sunday night for local law enforcement and first responders to talk a man down from the top of the old water tower on the corner of East Andrews Avenue and Water Street in Henderson. According to Henderson Fire Chief Steve Cordell, his department received a call at about 9:30 p.m. from the Henderson Police Department for assistance regarding a possible suicide situation.

