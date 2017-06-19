M.R. Williams receives grant money from city and county
Local distribution company M.R. Williams was presented a check for almost $60,000 Thursday morning as part of a five-year incentive grant between the company, the city of Henderson and Vance County. The deal, called a local economic development incentive grant, was reached in 2015 to persuade M.R. Williams, who was looking to expand their operations, to keep their operation in Vance County.
