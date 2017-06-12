KARE begins working on houses damaged...

KARE begins working on houses damaged by flooding

Read more: Kinston Free Press

Like busy blue bees, volunteers moved back and forth from a trailer loaded with lumber and tools to workstations and a mobile home owned by longtime Kinston resident Bobby Pegues on Monday. A youth group from First Presbyterian Church in Henderson is in town this week to replace the underpinning, repair soffits and rebuild the deck of Pegues's home.

Read more at Kinston Free Press.

