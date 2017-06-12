KARE begins working on houses damaged by flooding
Like busy blue bees, volunteers moved back and forth from a trailer loaded with lumber and tools to workstations and a mobile home owned by longtime Kinston resident Bobby Pegues on Monday. A youth group from First Presbyterian Church in Henderson is in town this week to replace the underpinning, repair soffits and rebuild the deck of Pegues's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC