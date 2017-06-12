Hospice for Heroes honors local World...

Hospice for Heroes honors local World War II veteran

Family friend DeeDee Rhone attaches a commemorative pin to World War II veteran William Taylor's collar as his wife looks on during a ceremony arranged by Community Home Care & Hospice. Bill Evans, a Vietnam era veteran, presents William Taylor with a plaque honoring his Army service during World War II.

