Hospice for Heroes honors local World War II veteran
Family friend DeeDee Rhone attaches a commemorative pin to World War II veteran William Taylor's collar as his wife looks on during a ceremony arranged by Community Home Care & Hospice. Bill Evans, a Vietnam era veteran, presents William Taylor with a plaque honoring his Army service during World War II.
