Habitat breaks ground on Henderson home
Surrounded by her family and friends, Tamara McGhee broke ground on the site of her future home Friday afternoon and marked the return of Habitat for Humanity to Vance County after an almost 15-year absence. The groundbreaking ceremony for McGhee, 44, marks another step closer to completing the process that she started months ago when her application was selected to receive the Habitat house.
