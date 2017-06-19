Greensboro College announces May 2017 graduates

The following students graduated in May from Greensboro College: Susie Mercedes Pettus of Creedmoor, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Kali Lea Puckett of Oxford,bachelor of science in biology; Lina Maria Hernandez Betancourt of Henderson, master of arts in teaching English to speakers of other languages. Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.