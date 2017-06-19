Greensboro College announces May 2017...

Greensboro College announces May 2017 graduates

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

The following students graduated in May from Greensboro College: Susie Mercedes Pettus of Creedmoor, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Kali Lea Puckett of Oxford,bachelor of science in biology; Lina Maria Hernandez Betancourt of Henderson, master of arts in teaching English to speakers of other languages. Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) May 23 Musikologist 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16) Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC