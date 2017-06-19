Greensboro College announces May 2017 graduates
The following students graduated in May from Greensboro College: Susie Mercedes Pettus of Creedmoor, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Kali Lea Puckett of Oxford,bachelor of science in biology; Lina Maria Hernandez Betancourt of Henderson, master of arts in teaching English to speakers of other languages. Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC