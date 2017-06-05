First Miss Henderson in more than 15 years ready for state pageant

Miss Henderson Evan O'Geary stands alongside North Carolina Princess Chole Joyner on Thursday night, during a wardrobe showing and sendoff to the Miss North Carolina pageant that will be held June 24 in Raleigh. For Miss Henderson Evan O'Geary, Thursday night was more daunting than the Miss Carolina pageant stage she'll walk in about two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.