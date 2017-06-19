ETC hoping to soon answer questions on company's future

Roughly three weeks after much of its factory complex suffered extensive damage from a major fire that started accidentally, ETC of Henderson Inc. is hoping to soon answer many of the questions regarding the company's future. According to ETC co-founder and co-owner, Penny Demetriades, the property was just recently released back into the hands of the company after the conclusion of investigations by ETC's insurance company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.