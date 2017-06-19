ETC hoping to soon answer questions on company's future
Roughly three weeks after much of its factory complex suffered extensive damage from a major fire that started accidentally, ETC of Henderson Inc. is hoping to soon answer many of the questions regarding the company's future. According to ETC co-founder and co-owner, Penny Demetriades, the property was just recently released back into the hands of the company after the conclusion of investigations by ETC's insurance company.
