Envisioning change

LFLP architect Ron Batcher explains one of his conceptual designs for what the future of Embassy Square could look like to Henderson residents and officials. A resource team from "Local Foods, Local Places," a federally sponsored program, was in Henderson for two days this week to facilitate workshops for local residents, officials and leaders to develop an action and design plan for using local, healthy food to strengthen the community and downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.