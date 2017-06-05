Elder Abuse Awareness Walk scheduled for June 15

June is World Elder Abuse Awareness month and to honor and educate the community about this growing aging issue, the Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging and Vance County Department of Social Services has scheduled its third annual Elder Abuse Awareness Walk for June 15 at Southern Vance Southern Vance High School, 925 Garrett Road, Henderson. The walk will start at 9 a.m. According to the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services, in 2013 there were more than 20,000 reports alleging the abuse, neglect or exploitation in North Carolina to County DSS offices.

