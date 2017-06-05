Elder Abuse Awareness Walk scheduled ...

Elder Abuse Awareness Walk scheduled for June 15

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Dispatch

June is World Elder Abuse Awareness month and to honor and educate the community about this growing aging issue, the Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging and Vance County Department of Social Services has scheduled its third annual Elder Abuse Awareness Walk for June 15 at Southern Vance Southern Vance High School, 925 Garrett Road, Henderson. The walk will start at 9 a.m. According to the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services, in 2013 there were more than 20,000 reports alleging the abuse, neglect or exploitation in North Carolina to County DSS offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) May 23 Musikologist 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16) Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC