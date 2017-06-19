Dot's Hallmark closing its doors
A longtime Henderson family business that is one of the last to stand in the former Henderson Mall off of Dabney Drive will close its doors after nearly four decades. "Sales are declining and with so much of the mall just empty, it's not attracting people here to shop," owner Bobby Tippett said.
