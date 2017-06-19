Dancing, food and fun at Meet Me in the Street
The first Meet Me in the Street of the year is set to take place Thursday, featuring music, face painting and more to bring the community together for fun. "You know, we often hear residents say, 'Well, there's nothing to do in Henderson,' so what we're trying to do is provide an event where the entire family can come down, have a great time," said John Barnes, president of the Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce.
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
