Crime log, June 20

He has a court hearing Aug. 8. a Clay L. Outlaw, 44, of 1010 S. Garnett Street, Henderson, was charged via warrant June 17 with simple physical assault. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing June 29. a Gabriela Jeronimo-Guerrero, 24, of 1703 W. B St., Butner, was arrested June 17 and charged with simple physical assault.

