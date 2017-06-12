Crime log

She was released on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing July 24. a Quamoria R. Davis, 19, of 610 Mcborn St., Henderson, was arrested June 15 and charged with possession of heroin. He was jailed on $27,500 bond pending a court hearing July 17. a Forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense was reported June 14 on the 1500 block of Dabney Drive, Henderson.

