She was released on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing July 24. a Quamoria R. Davis, 19, of 610 Mcborn St., Henderson, was arrested June 15 and charged with possession of heroin. He was jailed on $27,500 bond pending a court hearing July 17. a Forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense was reported June 14 on the 1500 block of Dabney Drive, Henderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.