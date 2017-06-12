Commissioners support cemetery preservation group's undertaking
Joyce Duke straightens a flag of one of the graves at Rock Bridge Cemetery. Duke is president of the nonprofit Rock Bridge Cemetery Association, which Vance County Commissioners agreed to fund for the cemetery's upkeep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC