Charles Montgomery Dennison, 94, of 858 Eastside Drive, Henderson, North Carolina, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in a local nursing home. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 30, 1922, he was the son of the late Roy Dennison and Laura Brown Dennison, and was the widower of Allie Mae Reaves Dennison.

