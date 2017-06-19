Chapter's 36th anniversary celebrated

Chapter's 36th anniversary celebrated

Front row from left are Dianne Evans, Mary Thompson,Iris Allen, Shirley Holliday, Pauletta Williams, LaRhonda Harris, Joyce Long; second row from left are Toni Rankin Green, Vivian Bullock, Carolyn Green, Carolyn White, Roberta Scott and Jackie Harris; top row from left are Yvonne Hanks, Teresa Gilreath, Tertia Allen, Faye Spence and Phyllis Williams. In the summer of 1980, a group of women dedicated to the betterment of family and community came together with the objective of forming a new graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

