Central Baptist celebrates 30 years of ministry
It was summer of 1986. That is when a small group of people met together, sensing God leading them to plant a church in the Henderson area that would be committed to preaching and teaching the Bible as the infallible and inerrant Word of God and being committed to proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ, right here in Henderson, and to the ends of the earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC