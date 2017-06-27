Alcohol deregulation bill may be enac...

Alcohol deregulation bill may be enacted by weekend -

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bladen Journal

In a vote of 73-40, the N.C. House on Tuesday evening approved Senate Bill 155, clearing the way for N.C. craft distillers to sell five bottles to customers each year, instead of the current one, and - with local approval - allows restaurants and retail outlets to begin selling alcohol Sunday at 10 a.m., as opposed to noon. The Senate will take up the omnibus bill before it heads to Gov. Roy Cooper, who could sign it before a busy July Fourth holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) May '17 Musikologist 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16) Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,361 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC