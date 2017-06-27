Alcohol deregulation bill may be enacted by weekend -
In a vote of 73-40, the N.C. House on Tuesday evening approved Senate Bill 155, clearing the way for N.C. craft distillers to sell five bottles to customers each year, instead of the current one, and - with local approval - allows restaurants and retail outlets to begin selling alcohol Sunday at 10 a.m., as opposed to noon. The Senate will take up the omnibus bill before it heads to Gov. Roy Cooper, who could sign it before a busy July Fourth holiday.
