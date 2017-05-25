Youngsville man charged with strangling mother in Vance County
A Youngsville man with a history of mental illness strangled his mother to death Wednesday afternoon at a Kerr Lake property owned by the family, authorities said. Jarred R. Oakes, 29, of 955 N.C. 96 South, Youngsville, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Geraldine Oakes, 55, while the two were cleaning the property at 135 Friendly Lane, Henderson.
