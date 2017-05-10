We've called. Now what?
Would it not be wonderful to live in a city or neighborhood where one of the biggest concerns is getting enough lifeguards for their pools? That is not Henderson. Our Neighborhood Watch group has tried for the past two or more years to call attention to major problems developing in our area including gunfire, speeding, ungodly loud vehicles, congregating crowds using profanity and drinking in the street, and vagrants entering and using unoccupied houses.
