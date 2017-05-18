VGCC student nominated for Herring Award

Jordan Williamson of Henderson, a student in the college transfer program at Vance-Granville Community College, was recently the college's nominee for the North Carolina Community College System's Dallas Herring Achievement Award. The award was established by the system in 2010 to honor the late Dallas Herring, the longtime N.C. Board of Education chairman and one of the state's earliest advocates of community colleges.

