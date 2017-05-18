VGCC student nominated for Herring Award
Jordan Williamson of Henderson, a student in the college transfer program at Vance-Granville Community College, was recently the college's nominee for the North Carolina Community College System's Dallas Herring Achievement Award. The award was established by the system in 2010 to honor the late Dallas Herring, the longtime N.C. Board of Education chairman and one of the state's earliest advocates of community colleges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC