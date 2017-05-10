Vance looks at $3.52 million in capital projects for next fiscal year
Vance County Fire Chief Chris Wright looks over the county fire department's 1994 fire engine, which he said is in need of replacement. Vance County could spend more than $3.52 million during the next fiscal year for capital improvements that would focus on schools, economic development, building upgrades and a new fire truck.
