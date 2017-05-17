Vance County vineyard rolls out its first wines

Backroad Farm & Vineyard at 120 Louis Williams Road, Henderson, even grows the grapes for its wine, and also produces table grapes and vegetables for sale at the Vance County Regional Farmers Market. The farm -- owned by Deborah and Eric Price -- in April began selling its first two wines: Hicksboro Red, made from red Noble grapes, and Williamsboro White, made from white Carlos grapes.

