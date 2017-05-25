Torch run shines light on Special Olympics
Trooper J. Daniel of North Carolina Highway Patrol, Trooper J. Southerland of North Carolina Highway Patrol, Trooper B. Pulliam of North Carolina Highway Patrol, Officer J. R. Hammond of Henderson Police Department, Trooper J. P. Taylor of North Carolina Highway Patrol, Cadet S. Brown of Henderson Police Department, Trooper J. Rowan of North Carolina Highway Patrol, Trooper C. Lloyd of North Carolina Highway Patrol,Trooper Burwell of North Carolina Highway Patrol, Deputy B. Gooch of Vance County Sheriff's Office and Trooper J. Thomas of North Carolina Highway Patrol run with the Flame of Hope during the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Tuesday in downtown Henderson.
