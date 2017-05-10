Separate shootings leave one man dead...

Separate shootings leave one man dead, another wounded

A pair of shootings over the weekend in the city and county led to one man's death and another man being sent to Duke University Hospital. In Henderson, Mardell Wendell Wynn, 29, was shot and killed on the 800 block of Nicholas Street on Saturday night, marking the third time in just over a month a person has been shot to death in the city.

