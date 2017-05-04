Northeast Piedmont Chorale to present...

Northeast Piedmont Chorale to present 'Timeless' concert

Titled "Timeless," the concert will feature music that has endured over the years, as well as "Missa Festiva," a contemporary interpretation of ageless acts of worship. It will be followed by a varied program that includes the spiritual "My God Is a Rock," the movie classic "Over the Rainbow" and a medley of Cole Porter hits.

