North Carolina man wanted in electron...

North Carolina man wanted in electronics theft -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Point Pleasant Register

An arrest warrant for grand larceny has been issued for Jonathan Arthur Brodie, 29, of Henderson, N.C., in connection with a burglary that occurred at Walmart in Mason, according to Mason Police Chief Rich Gilkey. Brodie allegedly entered the store on April 26 and forcibly removed 21 electronic products from a secured case without purchasing them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC