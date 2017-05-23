Motorcyclists will ride to aid Duke Children's Hospital

PHOTO BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff Tyler Brewer of Brewer Cycles of Henderson says he's looking forward to the 20th-annual Brewer Cycles Charity Ride on June 4 to benefit Duke Children' Hospital, where he received life-saving treatment for lymphoma when he was 8. Tyler Brewer , son of Chris Brewer, owner of Brewer Cycles in Henderson, stands in the store's showroom Friday with his grandfather, Amos Brewer, who helped finance Chris Brewer's cycle shop when it was opened in 1981. PHOTOS BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff Tyler Brewer will help lead the 20th-annual Brewer Cycles Charity Ride June 4 to benefit Duke Children's Hospital.

