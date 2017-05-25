Ministry's park outreach touches community

Free clothes and food were given away by members of Oasis of Hope Ministries as part of an outreach Saturday at David Street Park for the surrounding neighborhood. PHOTO BY RACHAEL RILEY/Dispatch staff LaDoris Grimmett, Apostle Alvin and Pastor Catherine Sledge, Elder James Inman and members of Oasis of Hope Ministries gather Saturday in the David Street Park in Henderson for an outreach ministry to the surrounding neighborhood.

