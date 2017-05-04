Fayetteville State students honored f...

Fayetteville State students honored for making Chancellor's List

On March 30, Fayetteville State University held its Program of Recognition for Chancellor's List students from the fall and spring semesters of 2016. Quavon Harris, a resident of Henderson, was named to the spring 2016 Chancellor's List by earning a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher and completing at least 12 semester hours during one semester and had no incomplete grades.

