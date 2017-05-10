DDC board eyes funding amounts

The Henderson-Vance Downtown Development Commission's future plans of becoming a North Carolina Main Street City may be hampered by disparities in funding from the city of Henderson and Vance County. The topic came up during the DDC's regular meeting Thursday morning when board member, and Mcgregor Hall Executive Director Tommy Deadwyler brought up how much the DDC's only employee, Executive Director Carolyn Powell, is being paid.

