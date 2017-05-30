Crime log, May 26

Crime log, May 26

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Daily Dispatch

He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing July 1. a Robert V. Shenise Jr, 32, of 141 D and G Lane, Kittrell,, was charged via warrant May 24 with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present. He was jailed on $1,500 bond pending a court hearing June 26. a Archie Fletcher, 27, of 3145 Tungsten Mine Road, Henderson, was charged via warrant May 23 with assault on a female and injury to personal property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) May 23 Musikologist 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16) Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC