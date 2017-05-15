Crime log, May 14

Crime log, May 14

Saturday May 13 Read more: Daily Dispatch

He was jailed on $20,000 bond pending a court hearing May 10. a Curtis V. Davis, 33, of 3826 Durham Road, Raleigh, was charged via order for arrest May 4 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing May 19. a Tevin Steed, 24, of 804 Goshen Street, Oxford, was arrested May 5 and charged with attempted larceny.

