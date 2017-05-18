Crime log

Crime log

She was jailed on $720 bond pending a court hearing May 22. a Khalid Carroll, 18, of 760 John St., Henderson, was charged via order for arrest May 12 with felony contempt of court/perjury/court violations. He was jailed on $10,000 bond pending a court hearing May 17. a Tiquene Johnson, 20, of 1241 N. Garnett St., Henderson, was arrested May 13 on charges of possessing/concealing stolen property and contempt of court/perjury/court violations.

