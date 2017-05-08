He was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing May 5. a Gregory A. Jones, 30, of 1717 Turtle Road, Raleigh, was charged via warrant May 5 with parole and probation violations. He was jailed on $15,000 bond pending a court hearing June 2. a Jaitwan X. Baskerville, 20, of 548 High St., Henderson, was charged via order for arrest May 5 with two counts of contempt of court/perjury/court violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.