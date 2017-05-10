Council hears pleas for help with violence, addiction issues
In atypical fashion from most of their monthly meetings, Henderson City Council members spent most of Monday night's session listening to, and conversing with, leaders of two local organizations about issues facing the community. Pastor Joann Allen of V-HOPE, and Jamie Elliott of Blessed Hope Restoration & Addiction Recovery, addressed the council about gun violence and drug use in and around the city of Henderson.
