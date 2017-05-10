Council hears pleas for help with vio...

Council hears pleas for help with violence, addiction issues

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Dispatch

In atypical fashion from most of their monthly meetings, Henderson City Council members spent most of Monday night's session listening to, and conversing with, leaders of two local organizations about issues facing the community. Pastor Joann Allen of V-HOPE, and Jamie Elliott of Blessed Hope Restoration & Addiction Recovery, addressed the council about gun violence and drug use in and around the city of Henderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16) Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Vance County was issued at May 11 at 7:45PM EDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC