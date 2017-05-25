Construction project alters Interstate 85 near Virginia line

The N.C. Department of Transportation says a major construction project between Vance County and the Virginia state line means southbound traffic is shifted to the inside lane on the northbound side, creating a two-way pattern between the beginning of the project in Henderson to near Norlina. Northbound and southbound traffic is currently in a single lane from near Norlina to the state line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.