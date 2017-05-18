Congressman Butterfield talks with VGCC students

Congressman G. K. Butterfield, seated at left with VGCC President Stelfanie Williams beside him, listens to VGCC students Evan O'Geary, Latessa Wilkerson, Camden Jones, Francis Scotland and Jesse Edwards. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who represents North Carolina's First Congressional District, visited the main campus of Vance-Granville Community College April 17 during a tour of his district while congress was in recess.

