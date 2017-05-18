Congressman Butterfield talks with VGCC students
Congressman G. K. Butterfield, seated at left with VGCC President Stelfanie Williams beside him, listens to VGCC students Evan O'Geary, Latessa Wilkerson, Camden Jones, Francis Scotland and Jesse Edwards. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who represents North Carolina's First Congressional District, visited the main campus of Vance-Granville Community College April 17 during a tour of his district while congress was in recess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC