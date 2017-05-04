Community marches against recent viol...

Community marches against recent violence

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

Pastor William Winston of Greater Refuge Church and Cleve Daniels sang hymns while they led Saturday's "Believers United for Christ" march down Garnett Street. In response to recent violence involving young men in Henderson, dozens of people turned out to a prayer march along Garnett Street on Saturday afternoon.

