Ceremony marks opening of DDC's new office
Henderson City Councilman Mike Inscoe thanks Curtis White of WW Properties for all of his company's work in renovating the office space for the Henderson-Vance Downtown Development Commission in the city's historic downtown fire station building while Mayor Eddie Ellington looks on. North Carolina's Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development, Napoleon Wallace, speaks at Wednesday's ribbon cutting ceremony for the DDC's new office.
