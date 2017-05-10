Bill raising age for criminal prosecu...

Bill raising age for criminal prosecution advances -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Robesonian

North Carolina would end the automatic prosecution of 16- and 17-year-old suspects as adults and steer some to juvenile court under legislation that's starting to wind its way through the state legislature. A House committee unanimously agreed Wednesday to advance the "raise the age" legislation, which would prevent North Carolina from becoming the only remaining state that automatically treats these teens as adults in the courts system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC