Bill raising age for criminal prosecution advances

North Carolina would end the automatic prosecution of 16- and 17-year-old suspects as adults and steer some to juvenile court under legislation that's starting to wind its way through the state legislature. A House committee unanimously agreed Wednesday to advance the "raise the age" legislation, which would prevent North Carolina from becoming the only remaining state that automatically treats these teens as adults in the courts system.
