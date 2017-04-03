Woman charged with elections fraud -
A former temporary elections worker has been charged with fraud after allegations that she tried to change North Carolina voter registrations of about 250 convicted felons so they could cast ballots in last year's election. Documents show 41-year-old Joy Yvette Wilkerson of Henderson was charged Tuesday with three counts - two of them felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC