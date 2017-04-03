Woman charged with elections fraud -

A former temporary elections worker has been charged with fraud after allegations that she tried to change North Carolina voter registrations of about 250 convicted felons so they could cast ballots in last year's election. Documents show 41-year-old Joy Yvette Wilkerson of Henderson was charged Tuesday with three counts - two of them felonies.

