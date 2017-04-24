'Week of the Young Child' focuses on early education
All this week, a host of activities will help observe the Week of the Young Child, an annual event to highlight resources and educational opportunities for young children. The mission of the week, said Garry Daeke, development coordinator with Franklin, Granville, Vance Smart Start, is to provide parents and the public as a whole information concerning the importance of early childhood development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC