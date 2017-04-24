'Week of the Young Child' focuses on ...

'Week of the Young Child' focuses on early education

All this week, a host of activities will help observe the Week of the Young Child, an annual event to highlight resources and educational opportunities for young children. The mission of the week, said Garry Daeke, development coordinator with Franklin, Granville, Vance Smart Start, is to provide parents and the public as a whole information concerning the importance of early childhood development.

