Water dominates Oxford commissioners' agenda

In its meeting on Tuesday evening, the Oxford Board of Commissioners took action on several items affecting the city's water and sewer systems, including adopting a resolution accepting a $2.9 million grant and a $2.9 million zero-interest loan from the State Drinking Water Reserve Fund. That will accommodate an associated capital project ordinance they also approved to rehabilitate and replace water mains in various locations.

