Water dominates Oxford commissioners' agenda

Wednesday

In its meeting on Tuesday evening, the Oxford Board of Commissioners took action on several items affecting the city's water and sewer systems, including adopting a resolution accepting a $2.9 million grant and a $2.9 million zero-interest loan from the State Drinking Water Reserve Fund. That will accommodate an associated capital project ordinance they also approved to rehabilitate and replace water mains in various locations.

