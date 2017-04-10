Water dominates Oxford commissioners' agenda
In its meeting on Tuesday evening, the Oxford Board of Commissioners took action on several items affecting the city's water and sewer systems, including adopting a resolution accepting a $2.9 million grant and a $2.9 million zero-interest loan from the State Drinking Water Reserve Fund. That will accommodate an associated capital project ordinance they also approved to rehabilitate and replace water mains in various locations.
