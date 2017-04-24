Warren Wins On Kerr Lake

Warren Wins On Kerr Lake

Marty Warren of Elon, North Carolina won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Virginia division tournament held 4/22/2017 held on Kerr Lake. Running out of Nutbush Park in Henderson North Carolina, Marty caught five bass weighing 19.71 pounds including a big bass that weighed 7.04 pounds.

