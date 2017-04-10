VGCC, Warren Library program spotlights playwright

Vance-Granville Community College is partnering with the Warren County Memorial Library to present a program on playwright Tennessee Williams and his classic drama, "The Glass Menagerie," which the college is preparing to stage as a dinner theater event. The educational program is scheduled for Monday, April 17, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the library on South Front Street in Warrenton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.