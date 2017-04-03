VGCC students and educators attend conference
The VGCC delegation to the radiography seminar in Florida included VGCC radiography clinical coordinator Stacey Soles, students Brooke Storer of Creedmoor, Jonathan Liddane of Oxford, Mary Beth Brewer of Durham, Trevor Houston of Durham, Kelsey Hight of Henderson, Kara Reese of Henderson, Madalyne Woods of Henderson and Dean of Health Sciences Angela Thomas. They posed for the picture at the conclusion of the "Student Bee," in which Brewer, Houston and Liddane competed.
