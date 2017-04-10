Vance-Granville Community Band presen...

Vance-Granville Community Band presents spring concert

The Vance-Granville Community Band will hold its annual spring concert May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center in historic downtown Henderson. Admission is free of charge.

