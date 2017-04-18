Vance County Animal Control to offer ...

Vance County Animal Control to offer free rabies vaccinations

Pet owners will have the chance to vaccinate their pets for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Vance County Animal Control will host a rabies vaccine clinic at Greater Zion Holiness Church, 804 Flint St. in Henderson.

